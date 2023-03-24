MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vincent Scibelli, of Masury, Ohio, passed from this life on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, while a patient at the Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, following a sudden illness. He was 73.

Vincent was born on January 24, 1950, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son to Andrew and Antionette Rose (Constandina) Scibelli.

He graduated from Brookfield High School in 1969.

Vincent proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam Conflict. He was honorably discharge with the rank of Specialist E-5.

On November 24, 1971, he married the love of his life, the former Linda K. Pushnick. Together they started a family and born to this union were two sons, Michael and Timothy.

His working career began with National Castings and ended with the Center for Dialysis Care, where he worked as a Dialysis Technician for over 25 years before retiring.

He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Sharon and the American Legion. In addition, he volunteered at the Buhl Club.

In his spare time, Vince enjoyed hunting, fishing, hockey and working around the house.

Survivors include his bride, Linda; sons, Michael Vincent (Jamie) Scibelli of Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania and Timothy Matthew (Stacy) Scibelli of Ravenna, Ohio; grandchildren, Andrew, Evan, Zachary and Emily; brother, Louie (Carol) Scibelli of Brookfield, Ohio; sister, Mary Williamson of New Castle, Pennsylvania and his extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A time of gathering in his honor will be held on Monday, March 27, 2023, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., in his church, First United Methodist Church of Sharon, 237 W. Silver Street, Sharon, PA 16146. His celebration continues with a funeral service at 6:00 p.m., also in the church.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for his family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com.

As suggested by his family, memorial contributions can be made to the church.

Arrangements handled by Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, 379 State Route 7 SE, Brookfield, OG 44403. (330-509-3135).

A television tribute will air Sunday, March 26 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.