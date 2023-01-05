MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vesta J. Putnam, of Masury, Ohio, entered into life eternal on Monday, January 2, 2023, while a patient in the Hospice House, Poland, Ohio, from injuries sustained as a result of a recent fall at home. She was 78.

Vesta was born November 30, 1944, in Youngstown, Ohio and throughout her working career, she primarily was as a bartender and cook at various local establishments.

She was a member of the Corner House Christian Church, Hubbard, Ohio, as well as the Ladies Auxiliary of the Brookfield Township Volunteer Fire Department.

In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, walking and working puzzles. She loved spending time at the cabin with her family. Vesta had a huge heart and genuinely liked helping people. She will be missed by all who loved her.

Survivors include her children, Mary Ashman of Hubbard, Paula (James) Fields of Struthers, Ohio, Susan Brannan of Masury, Sabrina Shamblin of Fowler, Ohio and Scott Putnam of Masury; 14 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; sister, Mary Morris of Austintown, Ohio and her extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Eleanor Mayo; husband, Rocky L. Putnam, who she married July 16, 1982, he passed June 20, 2012; former husband, Paul S. Moening; grandchildren, Veronica Allen and David Brannan and siblings, Robert Britton, Fred Britton, Mickey Rhymer, Roberta Haynes and Patty Roman.

A time of gathering to honor Vesta’s life will be held on Sunday, January 8, 2023, from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m., in the Corner House Christian Church, 6954 Chestnut Ridge Road, Hubbard, OH 44425. A funeral service will immediately follow at 5:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions can be made to the church.

Arrangements handled by Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, 379 State Route 7 SE, Brookfield, OH 44403. (330-509-3135). Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Vesta J. Putnam, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, January 6 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.