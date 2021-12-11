SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Vernon Lafonce Hawkins, Sr., of Sharon, Pennsylvania, tragically passed away on Saturday, December 4, 2021, from injuries sustained following a pedestrian /vehicle accident in Hubbard Township, Ohio. He was 57.

Vernon was born January 25, 1964, in Farrell, Pennsylvania, a son to James W. Hawkins, Sr. & Evelyn L. (Flint) Hawkins.

He was a 1982 graduate from Sharon High School.

Self was forgotten the day that he left his home to defend our flag and help keep our country free when he enlisted in the U.S. Army. He was a proud veteran who began his career on July 1, 1983. His primary assignment was Petroleum Supply Specialist. His decorations and citations include: Overseas Service Ribbon, as he served two years in Germany. He was honorably discharged from his duties on June 29, 1989, after achieving the rank of Specialist.

He had worked a multitude of jobs. However, he may be best remembered from his time at Shoney’s, Bob Evans, Burger King, or even Phantom Fireworks.

In his spare time, he enjoyed reading, cooking, cleaning, fishing in his younger days, playing spades and walking. He walked everywhere.

Survivors include: his son, Vernon L. Hawkins, Jr., of Farrell; siblings, James W. Hawkins, Jr., of Sharon, twin – Shawna (Dave) Casciato, of New Castle, Pennsylvania, twin – Shara (Cleveland Austin) Smith-Austin, of Sharon, Clyde Hawkins (fiancée, Keyona), Donyeal Scott, both of Sharon, Lora Scott, of Arizona, Tracey (Todd) Thomas, of Alabama; step-mother, Wilhelmina, of Sharon; step-siblings, Keith Smith, Robyn Smith, and Tony Smith; special aunts and uncle, Oretta Flint-Green, Mildred Boyd and David Flint; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Torrence Hawkins.

A Home Going Service to honor Vernon’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, December 13, 2021, at New Covenant Church of God in Christ, 411 Hamilton Avenue, Farrell, Pennsylvania 16121. Family and friends may pay their respects from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., also in the church. He will be laid to rest with honors in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville, Pennsylvania.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for his family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com

Memorial contributions can be made to the family c/o the funeral home.

Coordination of this tribute for Mr. Hawkins was presented by Daniel Briceland, Owner & Director of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, 379 State Route 7, SE, Box 551, Brookfield, Ohio 44403. (330-509-3135)

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Vernon Lafonce Hawkins, Sr., please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, December 13 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.