BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Verne “Tom” Callahan of Brookfield, Ohio entered into the celestial lodge above on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, while a patient in Heritage Manor, Youngstown, Ohio, following a brief illness. He was 88.

Tom was born on March 9, 1935, at home in Brookfield, a son to George “Red” and Eleanor (Stull) Callahan.

He graduated from Brookfield High School in 1953.

Shortly thereafter, he landed a position at Packard Electric, Warren, Ohio. For the next 38 years, he dedicated his skillset to the company and retired as a general foreman in 1991.

He was a member of the Brookfield Conservation Club and Jerusalem Lodge #19 F&AM, Hartford, Ohio.

In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, raising and training hunting dogs, beekeeping and collecting milk bottles, including ones from the Callahan Dairy. He was proud of his Irish heritage and enjoyed cooking for the annual St. Patrick’s Day dinner for his family and friends. In later years, he worked crossword puzzles, read the daily paper and solved cryptoquip puzzles to keep his mind sharp, however, being with his family gave him the most joy.

Survivors include his wife, Marilyn Lee (Titus) Callahan, whom he married May 28, 1984; children, Michael (Lynne) Callahan, Debra (Mark) Evans and Lisa Deiger; grandchildren, Alexander (Emma) Evans, Kaitlyn Evans and Michael Callahan II; sister, Margaret (Thomas) La Guardia; stepchildren, Lisa Watts (Michael Olson), Dr. Daniel Chiodo and Gary Chiodo; stepgrandchildren, Scott Watts, Brielle Watts (James Sprankle), Janelle Chiodo, Daniel Chiodo, Jr. and Angelina Chiodo; stepgreat-granddaughter, Ameris Sprankle and special friend, Paul (Linda) Aaron.

He was preceded in death by his beloved dog, Smokey.

A time of gathering in Tom’s honor will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Monday, June 26, 2023, in the home of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, located at 379 State Route 7 SE, Brookfield, OH 44403, where a Masonic service will be offered at 5:45 p.m.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for his family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Brookfield Conservation Club (or) Jerusalem Lodge #19 F&AM, both c/o the funeral home.

