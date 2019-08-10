Valeria Ann (Briceland) Brown, Salineville, Ohio – Obituary

SALINEVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Valeria Ann Brown, of Salineville, Ohio, passed from this life on Thursday, August 8, 2019, while under Hospice care following a long illness. She was 88.

Valeria was born on April 5, 1931, at home in Summitville, Ohio, a daughter to Joseph R. and Mary C. (Wargo) Briceland.

A ’49 graduate from Central Catholic High School, she married Robert M. Brown on June 18, 1949.

She was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church, Summitville, where she was also active with the Altar and Rosary Society.

She was a former bus driver for Southern Local Schools and enjoyed being a homemaker for her family.

She loved tending to her flowers, gardening, baking, cooking, canning, fishing, bowling and horses. However, spending time with her children and grandchildren meant the most to her.

She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Survivors include: daughters, Linda Hughes (Gary), Centerville, Virginia, Cindy Brown, Summitville and Valerie Bolanz (Richard), Minerva, Ohio; sons, Thomas Brown (Tracy), Lisbon, Ohio, John Brown (Barb), Mechanicstown, Ohio, James Brown (Mary Anne), Mechanicstown, Ray Brown, Beverly Hills, Florida, Steve Brown, Lincoln, Nebraska, Rich Brown (Tammy), East Canton, Ohio and Walter Macuich (whom she helped raise), Lisbon, Ohio; 35 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; sister, Frances R. “Bub” Wilson, Sherrodsville, Ohio; sisters-in-law, Ilean Briceland, Salem, Ohio and Carol Briceland, Pikeville, Tennessee; former daughter-in-law, Diane Tarka and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband on September 21, 1979; children, Robert M. Brown, Jr., Roy E. Brown, Diane M. Brown and Stanley Macuich; grandchildren, Heath Brown, Amy Brown and Brandi Haines; great-grandchildren, Kearstan Babe and John Brown and siblings, Rosemary Martin, Vernita Ocel, Martina Radford, Joseph R., Jr., Charles, William, James and Valerian “Jack” Briceland.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at St. John’s Catholic Church, Summitville, where family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. She will be laid to rest in the church cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the church.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com. Briceland Funeral Service, Brookfield, Ohio handled her arrangements. (330-509-3135)

