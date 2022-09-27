BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Valentina “Tina” Lynn Kolbrich-Godina, of Brookfield, Ohio, ran into the loving arms of her son, Joshua, on Sunday, September 25, 2022, as she passed from this life into eternal life while at home and surrounded by the love of her family. She was 62.

Tina was born October 27, 1959, in San Francisco, California, a daughter to Archie J. Bianco, Jr., & Marie (Fuchs) Kolbrich-Bianco.

She was a 1977 graduate of Brookfield High School.

She may be best remembered as the Manager of the Bakery at the Brookfield Giant Eagle – Sparkle Market, a position which she dedicated 17 years before her illness. One of her many specialties was her hot pepper bread!

Tina was a member of the Sharon Slovenian Home. She, along with her husband, Jeff, would cater weddings, parties, and special events for many years.

In her spare time, she enjoyed playing solitaire on the computer, cooking and spending time with her children and grandchildren. However, vacationing with her family at the beach was her favorite place to be.

Survivors include: her husband, Jeffrey J. Godina, whom she married May 15, 1998; her daughters, Nichole “Niki” Merchant (John), and Carli Brant, both of Brookfield; her four grandchildren, Chase Morris, Kenzie Merchant, Carter, & Owen Brant; and her great-grandson, Joshua Morris.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Joshua Brant; and brother, Anthony Bianco.

A Private Celebration of Life Service will be held for her family.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at: www.bricelandfuneralservice.com

Memorial contributions can be made payable to the Southern Care Hospice (or) American Cancer Society.

Coordination of this tribute for Tina was presented by Daniel Briceland of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, 379 State Route 7, SE, Brookfield, Ohio 44403. (330-509-3135).

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Valentina “Tina” Lynn Kolbrich-Godina, please visit our floral store.