CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) -Tyler Gregory Richmond, of Champion, Ohio, tragically passed away Friday, November 17, 2023, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident in Southington Township. He was 23.

Tyler was born February 16, 2000, in Warren, Ohio, a son to Jason W. and Lisa M. (Smith) Richmond.

He was a 2018 graduate from Champion High School and TCTC, where he studied automotive repair.

Tyler worked at McDonald’s in Champion and Cortland, Ohio, however, he most recently worked as a tow motor operator for Great Lakes Cheese in Hiram, Ohio.

He belonged to the Believers Church, Warren, Ohio.

In his spare time, he enjoyed watching his Cleveland Browns, playing fantasy football, cooking, anything outdoors, smoking cigars and drinking a good bourbon. He may also be remembered for his ‘83 Olds Cutlass and going to casinos. Tyler was a great guy who had a big heart. He will truly be missed.

Tyler’s survivors include his parents, Jason and Lisa, of Champion; grandmother, Betty Lou Richmond of Masury, Ohio; life partner, Tessa Hanks and their fur babies, Chardonnay and Grigio; sister, Haley O’Hara and her husband, Kyle, of Canton, Georgia; uncles and aunts, Jim and Misty Richmond, Jeff and Jen Richmond and Kris Placer; future in-laws, Tammy Hanks and Todd Hanks; many cousins; as well as countless friends and co-workers.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Don and Gwenn Smith and James Richmond, Sr.

A memorial gathering will be held Wednesday, November 22, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at Believer’s Church, 3002 Wilson Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, where a service will follow at 12:00 Noon.

Arrangements are being handle by Briceland Funeral Service. Expressions of sympathy may be left for his family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com.

As suggested by his family, memorial contributions can be done as a continued legacy for Tyler, by paying forward a good deed to those in need.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, November 22 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.