MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Glen Campbell, of Masury, Ohio, passed from this life on Saturday, December 7, 2019 while in the Emergency Room of Sharon Regional Hospital, Sharon, Pennsylvania, following an apparent heart attack. He was 58.

Mr. Campbell was born December 29, 1960, in Bay Springs, Mississippi, a son to Clyde A. and Winnie Earl (Keller) Campbell.