BURGHILL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tracey L. Hunter, of Burghill, Ohio, peacefully passed away Thursday, July 27, 2023, while at home following a long battle with cancer. She was 60.

Tracey was born July 19, 1963, in Elkton, Maryland, a daughter to Ernest A. and Nancy L. (Taggart) Verrill.

She graduated from Joseph Badger High School in 1981 and furthered her education at the Business Institute of Pennsylvania.

Tracey worked in a number of different capacities throughout her lifetime. Primarily she was a secretary for Thermo-King Refrigerated Trailers, however, some folks may remember her from Flying-J or Fed-Ex.

She had attended the Hartford Methodist Church and was a member of the Buhl Club.

In her spare time, she enjoyed going to casinos, playing Bingo, crafting, fishing, drinking coffee, playing with her girls in Yo-Ville, yard sales and sketching.

Survivors include her mother, Nancy; children, Tim Hunter and Theresa (Eric) Hartman; grandchildren, Hailey Hunter, James Hartman and Jackson Hartman; companion, Ron Fox; siblings, Tabby (Scott) Lohr, Mark (Sheila) Verrill, Mona Thompson, Tiffany (John) Cooper, Jenny Walko and Melanie (Meade) Everson; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Ernest and siblings, Vicki Fennell-McBride and Michael Bombardieri.

A time of gathering for Tracey will be held on Monday, July 31, 2023, from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m., in the home of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, located at 379 State Route 7 SE, Brookfield, Ohio. A funeral service will immediately follow at 6:00 p.m.

She will be laid to rest in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com.

As suggested by her family, memorial contributions can be made payable to the Hartford Methodist Church, 6846 State Route 305, Hartford, OH 44424.

