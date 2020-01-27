Timothy “Tim” Wedge, Brookfield, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy “Tim” W. Wedge, peacefully passed away in his sleep from natural causes on Saturday, January 25, 2020, while at home. He was 56.

Tim was born December 26, 1963, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son to William “Bill” C. Wedge and Donna J. (Clark) Wedge.

He worked as a nurse’s aide for Maplecrest Nursing Home, Struthers. In addition, he was a personal care assistant for a period of time.

In his spare time, Tim enjoyed listening to music, dancing whenever he could, going camping and spending time outdoors.

He loved his family and absolutely adored his fur kids.

He was a kind and compassionate soul who loved everyone in his life. He will be greatly missed by many.

Survivors include his mother and step-father, Donna J. & Learl T. Jordan of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania; his maternal grandmother, Violet F. Clark of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania; his siblings, Gary L. Wedge and his wife Shelley of Sherrodsville, Ohio, Kimberly J. Wedge of Sharon, Pennsylvania, Tammy L. McKoy of Campbell, Ohio, Kurt W. Wedge of Burghill, Ohio and Lydell J. Jordan of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania; his companion, Donnie T. Naylor, of Struthers and his extended family, too.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Private services will be observed by his family.

As suggested by his family, memorial contributions can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 200 Vesey Street, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10281.

Coordination of this tribute for Tim was presented by Daniel Briceland, Owner & Director of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, located at 379 State Route 7, SE, Brookfield, Ohio 44403. (330-509-3135)

