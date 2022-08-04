LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy Randal White, age 63, of Lowellville, Ohio, peacefully passed from this life on Sunday, July 31, 2022, while at home and surrounded by his family.

Tim was born August 7, 1958, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to Eugene and Theresa Mary (Graban) White.

He graduated from Hubbard High School in 1977.

He worked as an operating engineer for Local #66, in Youngstown until his retirement. Following retirement, he worked closely with his nephew, Joe White, at Joe’s Auto Glass in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

In his spare time, Tim enjoyed hunting, fishing and watching NASCAR. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by: his mother, Theresa, of Hubbard; his children, Timothy R. White, of Lowellville and Melissa L. White, of Liberty Township, Ohio; his siblings, Walter White, Eugene White, Stephanie Tomo, all of Hubbard and Keith White, of Escondido, California; his girlfriend, Janice Lee and her son, Teran; his many nieces and nephews; as well as his countless friends.

He was preceded in death by his father.

In accordance with his wishes, no calling hours or services will be held.

