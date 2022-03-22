MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas “Tom” Michael Zolnier, of Masury, Ohio, passed from this life on Sunday, March 20, 2022. He was 73.

Thomas was born November 23, 1948, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son to Michael Anthony and Pearl Mae (Kovach) Zolnier.

A 1967 graduate from Brookfield High School, Tom worked as a shoe salesman for many years at Reyers Shoe Store, in downtown Sharon and later for Walmart, in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

He was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Parish, Vienna, Ohio. In his spare time, he enjoyed swimming in his pool, and driving his convertible. In addition, he was a huge “James Bond” movie buff.

However, Tom may be best remembered for his unique laugh… tehehe!

Survivors include: his wife, Tamara “Tammy” Ann (Rokita) Zolnier, whom he married October 28, 1989; his sons, Kevin Michael (Jenny) Zolnier, of Warren, Ohio and Stephen Thomas (Amy) Zolnier, of Hubbard, Ohio; his step-sons, Robert M. Tallo, of Hubbard and Steven P. (Jackie Salas) Tallo, of Tucson, Arizona; his grandchildren, Ryan, Katelyn, Benson, Zakary, Penelope, Anita and Phoebe; his siblings, James “Buck” (Kathy) Zolnier, of San Ramon, California, Patty (Rod) True, of Green Oak, Illinois and Ken (Stacy) Zolnier, of Masury; his sisters-in-law, Susan (Robert) Jewell, and Beth (Robert) Pontius and his extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and nephew, Matthew Zolnier.

A time of gathering in Tom’s honor will be held on Friday, March 25, 2022, from 10:00-11:00 a.m., in St. Thomas the Apostle Parish, 4453 Warren-Sharon Rd., Vienna, Ohio 44473. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m., with Rev. Scott Kopp, pastor, as celebrant. He will be laid to rest in Brookfield Township Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for his family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com

As suggested by his family, memorial contributions can be made c/o Tammy Zolnier to the National Foundation for Transplants, 3249 W. Sarazen’s Circle, Suite 100, Memphis, Tennessee 38125 (or) https://donate.transplants.org/Tammyzolnier

Coordination of this tribute for Tom was presented by Daniel Briceland, Owner & Director of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, Brookfield, Ohio. (330-509-3135)

A television tribute will air Wednesday, March 23 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.