Thomas Sappington, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas “Tom” Sappington, of Cortland, Ohio, formerly from Mechanicsville, Virginia, peacefully passed away in his sleep at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019, while at home and under Hospice Care, following an extended illness. He was 62.

Tom was born on December 24, 1956, in Washington D.C., a son to Gary D. & Betty (Deitrich) Sappington.

A 1975 graduate of Lee Davis High School, his many talents landed him various jobs throughout his lifetime. Some of these include, a concrete slump tester for Allied Engineering, Port Charlotte, Florida; a real estate agent; a technical drafting position and even a stand-up comedian. Most recently, he took an interest in making jewelry to help keep his mind free from his illness.

On August 31, 2014, he married the love of his life, his best friend, and longtime companion, Sandra E. (Scott) Phillips.

In his spare time, he enjoyed going to thrift stores looking for hidden treasures.

Survivors include his wife, Sandra; their daughters, Tina Fitzpatrick (Andy), Gastonia, North Carolina and Tara Taylor (Brian), Mechanicsville; their grandchildren, Nathan and Demiree Kellar, Bradyn, Chanden, Peyton and Dylan Taylor; his maternal grandfather, Joseph R. Murphy, Mechanicsville; his sister, Mary S. Adams (Bruce), Mechanicsville; his nephews, Bruce Jr., Nathan and Joey and his sister-in-law, Donna Jefferson (Craig), Houston, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his parents and by his maternal grandmother, Helen Murphy.

A memorial celebration will be held at a later date.

As suggested by his family, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.

