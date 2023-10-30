BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Thomas E. Wike, Jr., age 27. He passed away in his home on Friday, October 27, 2023.

Tom was born on April 16, 1996, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son to Thomas E. and Julia H. (Yasnowski) Wike, Sr.

He grew up in Brookfield, Ohio and graduated from Brookfield High School in 2014.

After high school, he enlisted with the Ohio Army National Guard and proudly served his country as a diesel mechanic and recovery specialist. He was honorably discharged from his duties following an 8-year term.

Tom furthered his education at Youngstown State University where he met his wife, Samantha. He graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice in 2020. In addition, he completed the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy. In October of 2020, Tom was sworn in as a Ravenna Police Department Patrolman. Here he served the community with respect and compassion. His goals at the department included being a K-9 Officer.

In his spare time, Tom enjoyed hunting deer, learning how to smoke meat, loving on his dog and spending time with friends. He had an amazing sense of humor and lit up every room he was in. Tom was a man of integrity and compassion, who put the needs of his family and community above his own. He will be missed more than words can say.

His survivors include his wife, Samantha; parents, Tom and Julia; sister, Mary; grandfather, Donald Wike; grandmother, Pauline Yasnowski; fur-pup, Simon and his extended family, fellow officers, co-workers and countless friends.

Preceding him in death are his grandmother, Elizabeth Wike and grandfather, Joseph Yasnowski.

A time of gathering will be held in his honor on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m., in the home of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, located at 379 State Route 7 SE, Brookfield, OH 44403.

A private funeral service will be held on Thursday, November 2.



Expressions of sympathy may be left for his family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com.

As a final tribute for Tom, memorial contributions can be made to the Copline, “an Officer’s lifeline” and suicide prevention hotline at: www.copline.org.

