Thomas E. Alter, Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas E. Alter, of Masury, Ohio, transitioned from this life on Sunday, November 14, 2021 while a patient at O’Brien’s Memorial Health Care Center, Masury, Ohio, following a period of declining health. He was 66.

Thomas was born June 28, 1955, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son to Charles “Chic” & Betty Jean (Baskwell) Alter.

He graduated from Brookfield High School in 1973.

He followed in his father’s footsteps as the next generation owner of H.A. Alter & Son Painting. Tom dedicated 33 years to his craft before officially laying his brush down for the last time.

Tom was a member of St. John’s Episcopal Church, in Sharon and the Autism Society of America.

In his spare time, he enjoyed riding 4-wheelers with his kids, playing poker, shooting pool and watching NASCAR. However, seeing Christopher play basketball at Fairhaven gave him the biggest smile.

He is survived by his wife, Stephanie (Zappa) Alter, whom he married September 22, 1979; his sons, Christopher Thomas Alter, of Masury and Dr. Shawn Patrick (Olga) Alter, of Ridgewood, New York; his granddaughter, Sofia Alter; his siblings, Robert Alter, of Florida, Susan (Peter) Sirianni, Boynton Beach, Florida; his nieces, Jennifer (Brian Smeltzer) Alter, Julianne (Joshua) Sanchez, Lisa (Mark) Stamford and Kristy (Chris) Gill; his nephews, Ryan Alter, Mark Alter and Peter (Sarah) Sirianni; 11 great nieces & nephews; sisters-in-law, Colleen Alter, and Suzi (Pat) Eagen and his beloved golden doodle, Ricky.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Charles Bruce Alter.

In accordance with his wishes, no calling hours will be held. A private memorial service will be held for his family.

As suggested by his family, and in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: Lifebanc, 4775 Richmond Rd., Cleveland, Ohio 44128; Mahoning Valley Second Harvest Food Bank, 2805 Salt Springs Rd., Youngstown, Ohio 44509; or the Brookfield Township Division of Fire / EMS, 774 State Route 7, NE, Brookfield, Ohio 44403.

Coordination of this tribute for Mr. Alter was conducted by Daniel Briceland, Owner & Director of Briceland Funeral Service, 379 State Route 7, SE, Brookfield, Ohio 44403. (330-509-3135)