HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas A. Cunningham, 86, of Hubbard, passed away on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at Sharon Regional Hospital with his family by his side.

Born to John and Edna (States) Cunningham on August 22, 1936, Tom grew up on the south side of Youngstown and graduated from South High School.

He enlisted in the Marines, working as an aircraft repairman and attaining the rank of corporal.

He later graduated from Youngstown State University and managed several small businesses before buying Inglis Undercoating and Rustproofing on Oak Hill. He eventually moved the business to South Avenue, transitioning it later to Inglis Muffler & Brakes and Inglis Auto Sales.

He was a member of East Side Kiwanis and served a term as president.

Tom was an avid fisherman – from his days as a boy fishing at Mill Creek Park to an adult trolling for walleye on Lake Erie. He also enjoyed buying and selling cars and boats, riding snowmobiles and trail bikes, listening to classic country music and reminiscing about his youth and the good old days in Youngstown. He was a master of “dad jokes” and beloved “Tom-isms” and very proud of his family.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years and longtime caregiver, Dorothy (Buckley) Cunningham; children, Thomas C. (Susan) Cunningham of Hubbard, Florence Cunningham of Stow and Robert (Deborah) Cunningham of Boardman; grandchildren, Kristina Cunningham, Amber (Jason) Tingler, Jamie Cunningham and John (Taylor) Cunningham; great-grandchildren, Kaidyn Hurst, Ava Cunningham and Benson Tingler and sister-in-law, Florence Buckley.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Homer, Frederick and John Cunningham; sister, Annabelle Lunger and son-in-law, Steven A. Walters.

No services will be held.

Arrangements handled by Briceland Funeral Service. Family and friends may send condolences by visiting www.bricelandfuneralhome.com.

Memorial donations may be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Youngstown (or) visit: www.bgcy.org.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Thomas “Tom” A. Cunningham, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, March 3 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.