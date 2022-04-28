SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Theodore “Teddy” Melvin McKnight, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022, while a patient at Allegheny General Hospital, following an extended illness. He was 45.

Theodore was born on January 30, 1977, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a son to Theodore Hall & Rosalyn Marie (McCullough) Ripley.

He graduated in 1995 from Oliver High School, Pittsburgh and was a gifted barber. He was known for his razor lineups and cuts.

He attended the New Beginnings Christian Fellowship of the Shenango Valley, Sharon.

In his spare time, Teddy was a sports enthusiast.

He is survived by his children, Elisha Hayden, Leighawna Hayden, Isaiah Hayden, Olivia Hayden, Kasiah McKnight, Ameris McKnight, and Evyon Odem; his former wife, Pauline McKnight; his father, Theodore; his mother, Rosalyn; his step-fathers, Robert Faye and Thomas Ripley, Sr.; his siblings, Robert McCullough, Choniece Arrington (Nicholas), Doniece McCullough-Hardman (Renita), Doreese McCullough, Shereese McCullough, Davidt Brown Jr., Thomas Ripley, III. and Thoniece Ripley, a host of aunts, uncles and extended family as well as his countless friends.

He was preceded in death by his son, Elias McKnight; his brother, Andrew “Drew” Paul McCullough, Sr.; his grandparents, Pauline and Melvin McKnight and Annie Faye and Arthur King Sr.; his nephews, My’Zhirik McCullough and Ky’Yrik McCullough; and his great-niece, Faith Heaven Seay.

A time of gathering in honor of Teddy will be held on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., in the New Beginnings Christian Fellowship Church, located at 858 Wallis Avenue, Sharon, Pennsylvania, 16146. A Home Going Service will be held on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., also in the church.

Memorial contributions can be made to his family c/o the funeral home.

