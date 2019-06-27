Terry A. Phipps Obituary

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Terry A. Phipps, of Brookfield, Ohio, passed away Tuesday evening, June 25, 2019, while in the emergency room of Sharon Regional Hospital, following an apparent heart attack. He was 69.

Terry was born on July 22, 1949, in Endicott, New York, a son to Harold and Marion (Gilmore) Phipps.

Self was forgotten the day that he left his home to defend our country’s freedom when he was enlisted into the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Conflict. His specialty was a signal corpsman and field radio repairman. He was awarded the following decorations: the National Defense Service Medal with two overseas bars, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal with 60 Device and Marksman Badge with the M-14 rifle. He was last assigned to the 2nd Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, at Fort Riley, Kansas. He was honorably discharged from his duties on October 1, 1971.

He was a truck driver by trade and in his spare time, he enjoyed NASCAR; especially old #3, Dale Earnhardt, Sr. In addition, he also followed the Cleveland Indians, however, spending time with his grandkids brought him the most joy.

Survivors include his wife, Karen S. (Fonagy) Phipps, whom he married February 28, 1987; his children, Robert A. Phipps (Candace) of Liberty Township, Ohio, Tricia Stewart (Paul) of Brookfield and Danielle Phipps (Josh Finecey) of Masury, Ohio; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and his siblings, Rich Phipps of California, Bruce Phipps of Virginia and Elin White (Rick) of Endicott, New York.

In accordance to his wishes, services will remain private.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for his family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com

Coordination of this tribute for Mr. Phipps was presented by Daniel Briceland, Owner & Director of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, 379 State Route 7 SE, Brookfield, OH 44403 (330-509-3135).

