HARTFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Teddy M. Bryant of Hartford, Ohio, formerly of Weatherfield Township, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 8:05 a.m. while under Hospice Care following an extended illness. He was 69.

Teddy was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on July 25, 1950, a son to Manual Bryant & H. Pauline (Thompson) Bryant-McElrath.

He was a 1969 graduate from Mathews High School and had worked for Copperweld Steel, Warren, Ohio.

Teddy was an avid Ohio State Buckeye, Youngstown State University, Cleveland Browns and Cavaliers fan.

In addition, he was the Master of Ceremonies for YSU Talk-Radio for many years.

Survivors include his sister, Karen J. Kazear and her husband Doug, Vienna; his nieces and nephew, Michelle Sherman and her husband Dylan, Jeremy Kazear and his wife Tiffanie, Leandra Frantz and her husband Michael; great-nieces and nephews, Gavin, Emma, Caleb, Cohen, Elizabeth, Chloe and Conor.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father; step-father, C. Allen Mc Elrath; former spouse, Terry Bryant; sister, Cheryl Thomas; nephew, Brent Majecic.

In accordance to his wishes, no calling hours or service will be held at this time.

As suggested by his family, material contributions can be made to the Spina Bifida Association, 1600 Wilson Blvd., Suite 800, Arlington, Virginia 22209.

