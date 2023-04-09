BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Susan G. McAndrew, of Brookfield, Ohio, peacefully passed from this life on Good Friday, April 7, 2023, following a long hard battle with dementia. She is now free and safely home in Heaven at the age of 86.

Susan was born at home in Sandy Creek Township, Pennsylvania, on September 13, 1936, a daughter to Chester R. and Ella (McMullen) Hollerman.

She worked as a waitress for the former Brookfield Inn, Masury, as well as the White Cottage, Sharon.

A faithful member of the First Presbyterian Church, Sharon, she was also active with the Marianner’s Class, former Deacon and Elder, Church Women United and Mission Trips through the church. In addition, she was a member of the Daughters of Rebekah; past Noble Grand & Inside Guard at the Pennsylvania State Level; American Legion Post #299 Ladies Auxiliary; Hickory VFW Post Ladies Auxiliary and former Board Member of Orchard Manor.

In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, floral gardening, gambling and canning.

Her family was very special to her. She is survived by her daughters, Deborah (Will) Rowe, of Masury, Susan (Jay) Honel, of Brookfield and Jane Payton (Andrew Reedy), of Masury; sons, John (Wendy) Donner II, of Hermitage and David Donner (Dana Doll), of Clarksville; step-children, Anita McAndrew, of Vienna, Becky (Danny) Reuff, of Brookfield and Clifford (Susan) McAndrew, of Williamsfield; 12 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren, with one on the way; eight step-grandchildren; seven step-great-grandchildren, with two on the way; two step-great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Dorothy Hogue, of Kenton, Lois (Dennis) Fitzgerald, of Sharpsville and William (Kathy) Hollerman, of Florida and sister-in-law, Jane Hollerman of Westerville.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry “Hope” McAndrew; former husband, John Donner I; brother, Lester (Jack) Hollerman and brother-in-law, Russell Hogue.

A time of gathering to honor Susan will be held on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., in the home of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, located at 379 State Route 7 SE, Brookfield, OH 44403.

Her celebration continues with a funeral service on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., in the First Presbyterian Church, 600 E. State Street, Sharon, PA 16146.

She will be laid to rest in Crown Hill Burial Park Vienna, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to either her church or Traditions Health Hospice, 4531 Belmont Ave., Unit #7, Youngstown, Ohio 44505.

