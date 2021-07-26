Susan A. Meade, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Susan A. Meade, of Hubbard, Ohio, peacefully passed away during the early evening hours of Friday, July 23, 2021, surrounded by her family while a patient in Cleveland Clinic. She was 60.

Susan was born in Warren, Ohio on June 13, 1961, a daughter to Edward C. and Martha C. (Titus) Gearhart.

A 1979 graduate from Labrae High School, she worked as a waitress for several area restaurants before retiring.

In her spare time, she enjoyed growing houseplants, reading a good book and eating popcorn. She was a proud “Mom” to her son, and his many friends. However, spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, warmed her heart the most.

Survivors include: her son, Justin G. Meade and his wife Ashley, of Hubbard; her grandchildren, Jacen and Zara; her sisters, Linda Ward, of Cortland, Ohio, Nancy Simmons, of Vienna, Ohio, and Donna (Gordon) Finnegan, of Warren; her brothers, Ronald Gearhart, of Leavittsburg, Ohio, Alan (Michele) Gearhart, of Kinsman, Ohio, Steven Gearhart, of Orwell, Ohio and Gary Gearhart (Cindy Gardner), of Warren; her fiancé, Sonny Kellar, of Cortland, Ohio and her fur pups, Miah, Chewie and Zoey; as well as her many extended family members.

She was preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Angel; brother-in-law, Jake Ward; sister-in-law, Gloria Gearhart and niece, Pamela Finnegan.

A time of gathering to honor Susan will be held on Friday, July 30, 2021, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. in the home of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, 379 State Route 7, SE, Brookfield, Ohio 44403.

In Addition, Saturday, July 31, 2021, from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m, family and friends may pay their respects. A funeral service will begin immediately after at 1:00 p.m., also in the funeral home.

As suggested by her family, memorial contributions can be made to the family c/o the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy can be left for her family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com

