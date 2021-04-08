Steven A. Drotar, North Bloomfield, Ohio

NORTH BLOOMFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Steven A. Drotar, of North Bloomfield, Ohio, passed away in the emergency room of University Hospital, Cleveland, Ohio, on Sunday, April 4, 2021, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident earlier that day. He was 33.

Steven was born February 12, 1988, in Cleveland, a son to Darin Palmer and Tina L. Drotar.

He was currently working for the Walmart of Middlefield, Ohio.

In his spare time, he enjoyed cooking, camping, concerts, fixing things, and spending time with his family. His love of his children and their needs were his top priority. Steve was always willing to help others and had the biggest heart.

He is survived by: his fiancée, Nicole R. Howe; his sons, Seth Thomas Sayers, of Bristolville, Ohio, and Malakai Drotar at home; his step-children, James “Alex Curry, and Evelyn “Evie” Howe, both at home; his father, Darin & mom, Karen Palmer of Cortland, Ohio; his half-siblings, Jessie Johnson, Shane Palmer, and Taylor (Shawn) Hendrickson; his step-brother, Robert (Rachel) Gordon; his step-grandmother, Delorse June Gordon; his longtime best friend, Nick Fairmakes; and his extended family.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Tina Drotar; paternal grandparents, Ralph & Donna Palmer; maternal grandparents, Steve & Sandy Drotar; and step-grandfather, William R. Gordon.

A memorial service to honor Steven will be held at 4:00 p.m., Saturday, April 10, 2021, at the back cabin at 5489 Warner Rd., Kinsman, Ohio 44428.

Memorial contributions can be made to the family to benefit his children.

