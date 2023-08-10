BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephen “Steve” M. Greguric, of Brookfield, Ohio, peacefully entered eternal rest on Sunday, August 6, 2023, following a period of declining health. He was 78.

Steve was born on April 26, 1945, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son of the late John and Barbara (Klecic) Greguric.

He was a 1964 graduate of Brookfield High School.

His strong work ethic began at the age of 12, where he could be found sweeping floors and doing odd jobs around his older brother’s auto shop in Masury, Ohio. In April 1965, Steve embarked on a 28-year career as a steel melter on the Basic Oxygen Furnace at Sharon Steel Corporation. On October 17, 1993, Sharon Steel closed its doors and Steve melted his ‘last heat’. In 1995, Steve, along with his wife, Margie, purchased and operated the Marigold Bar & Grill in downtown Sharon, for 14 years. Steve also worked in sales and delivery for FYDA Freightliner Youngstown Inc. while “semi-retired”.

Steve was proud of his ethnic heritage and was a lifelong member of the Croatian Fraternal Union, where he started out dancing, singing and playing the Brach with the Sloga Tamburitzans of Farrell, Pennsylvania. He was also a member of the United Steel Workers Union.

Steve loved to play and teach the card game Euchre and played with several groups around town. If you had a pulse, he was more than happy to throw cards and take your “quarter-a-euchre and buck-a-game”. Most mornings, Steve could be found at Bob Ellcessor’s Barber Shop in Masury, where he managed the regular’s lotto pool and sat to talk with lifelong friends to solve the world’s problems. He had a great circle of friends. He was also a diehard Cleveland Indians and Browns fan.

Survivors include his children, Steve Opalenik, Jr. (Beth) of Pensacola, Florida, Chad Opalenik of Gulf Breeze, Florida, Darin Opalenik (Linda) of Cebu City, Philippines, Julie George (Scott) of Pensacola and Tammy “Opie” Opalenik (Joe) of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Heather Mirr (Brian), Stephen Opalenik III, Abbey Wentz (Andrew), Scott George (Tiffany), Connor Anderson, Carmen Opalenik, Ayden Messer, Jakson George and A.J. Opalenik; great-grandson, Lucas; sister, Kathryn Lazich (Joseph) of Brookfield; nieces, Vicki Greguric, Joan (Greguric) Shea, Kelly (Lazich) Carsone and Kristi (Lazich) Sydlowski; nephews, Bill Greguric and Joe Lazich, as well as all their children.

Preceding him in death are his parents; his wife, Mary “Margie” (Gardlock) Greguric, whom he married September 17, 1982 and passed away on June 27, 2015 and his four brothers, Bob, John, Frank and Joe Greguric.

A time of gathering in Steve’s honor will be held on Friday, August 18, 2023, from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m., in the home of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, located at 379 State Route 7 SE, Brookfield, OH 44403. His celebration continues with a service at 4:00 p.m.

Expressions of sympathy for his family may be left at: www.bricelandfuneralservice.com.

As suggested by his family, memorial contributions can be made payable to: the dedicated women at the Brookfield Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. It is volunteers like them that work tirelessly behind the scenes to support the Brookfield community. www.brookfieldtwp.org.

