VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephen F. “Frankie” Fuller, of Vienna, Ohio, peacefully passed away Saturday, September 3, 2022, while at home and surrounded by the love of his family, following a brief illness. He was 88.

Stephen was born August 24, 1934, in Proctorville, Ohio, a son to Kenneth F. and Rilda (Dillon) Fuller.

He graduated from Windsor Castle High School in 1952.

He enlisted with the U.S. Army. Self was forgotten the day he left his home to defend our flag and help keep our country free. He was assigned to Company C, first Battalion, 28 Infantry, while being stationed in Germany. His decorations and citations include the Good Conduct Medal. He was honorably discharged from his duties on March 26, 1959.

He found employment as a tow motor operator with Packard Electric, Plant 11, Warren, Ohio, where he dedicated 33 years of service to the company before retiring.

Frankie was a member of the Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Vienna.

He was a member of IUE-CWA Local #717, Warren and the National Rifle Association. In his spare time, he enjoyed golfing and bowling. In addition, he loved vacationing with his family in the Outer Banks. However, spending time with his grandchildren gave him the most joy.

Survivors include, his wife, Patricia V. (Galati) Fuller, whom he married February 27, 1965; his children, Lea D. Omerzo of Niles, Ohio and Stephen F. Fuller, Jr. of Fowler; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; his sister, Beverly (Bobby) Harris of Chesapeake, Ohio and his extended family.

He was preceded in death by his siblings, Doyle Fuller, Phyllis Bennett, Patsy Hurley, Sally Jo Reeder, Charlie Bill Fuller and Dallas Fuller.

A requiem Mass to honor Stephen will be held on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in the Queen of the Holy Rosary Church, 291 Scoville Road, Vienna, OH 44473, where family and friends may pay their respects from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. He will be laid to rest in Dugan Cemetery, Fowler, Ohio, with military honors.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for his family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com.

Coordination of this tribute for Mr. Fuller was presented by Daniel Briceland, Owner & Director of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, 379 State Route 7 SE, Brookfield, OH 44403. (330-509-3135)

