Stephen A. Shardy, Jr., West Middlesex, PA

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Stephen A. Shardy, Jr. of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania, passed away Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at home following a brief illness. He was 63.

Stephen was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania, on August 23, 1958, a son to Stephen A. & Sandra (Dye) Shardy, Sr.

A 1976 graduate of Brookfield High School, he worked as a millwright at Wheatland Tube Company for 42 years.

In his spare time, he was an avid hunter, who loved cutting grass on his John Deere tractor, and riding his “Fat Boy” Harley Davidson.

Survivors include: his wife, Shirley “Dee” R. (Mattocks) Bralich-Shardy; his daughter, Sarah Bralich, of West Middelsex; his granddaughter, Ella Sherman; brothers, David H. (Laurie) Shardy, Masury, Ohio, & Richard “Ricky” M. Shardy, Hermitage, Pennsylvania; his sister, Maria B. Shardy Simms Harris, Lavonia, Georgia; and his many, many nieces & nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

As per his request, no calling hours or services will be held.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, 5115 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15232

Expressions of sympathy may be left for his family at: www.bricelandfuneralservice.com

Coordination of this tribute for Stephen has been presented by Daniel Briceland of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC. (330-509-3135)

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Stephen A. Shardy, Jr., please visit our floral store.