Stella D. Serrian, Liberty Township, Ohio

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stella D. Serrian, of Liberty Township, Ohio, passed from this life on Friday, December 13, 2019, while a patient in Community Skilled Health Care Center, Warren, Ohio, due to natural causes. She was 92.

Stella was born October 12, 1927, in Farrell, Pennsylvania, a daughter to Michael and Elizabeth (Musial) Biga.

She graduated with honors from Farrell High School in 1945 and furthered her education by receiving a Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Penn State College.

Her elementary teaching career extended for more than 40 years with both Weathersfield and Brookfield Local School Districts before she officially retired.

She was a member of St. Rose Catholic Parish, Girard, Ohio.

Stella was witty, adventurous and always willing to try new things. In her spare time, she enjoyed shopping, traveling and participating in aerobics class well into her 80’s at the Jewish Community Center, Liberty. Most of all, she loved being at Lake Erie with her family.

Stella touched the lives of many, making an unforgettable impression on all.

Survivors include her daughter, Kathy A. Reiser and her husband, Gary, Brookfield, Ohio; her grandchildren, Michael Reiser and Meghan Reiser; her great-granddaughter, Ella Elizabeth Reiser; her sisters, Peggy Feichtenbeiner, Naperville, Illinois and Betty Bosco, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and her close nieces, Lisa Neihardt and her family, Aurora, Illinoisn and Michaelene Bianchi and her family, Monroeville, Pennsylvania.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel, whom she married on August 17, 1976, he died March 11, 2016 and by her brother, Walter Biga.

A memorial service to celebrate Stella’s life will be held at a later date.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com

As suggested by her family, memorial contributions can be made to the Brookfield United Methodist Church Pre-School, P.O. Box 22, Brookfield, Ohio 44403.

Coordination of this tribute for Ms. Serrian was presented by Daniel Briceland, Owner & Director of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, 379 State Route 7, SE, Brookfield, Ohio 44403. (330-509-3135)

To send flowers to Stella’s family, please visit our floral section.