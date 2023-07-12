FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Stefon “Snubbs” “Stuffy” Gregory Austin passed away Sunday, July 9.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Monday, July 17, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Cedar Avenue Church of God, 1045 Cedar Avenue, Sharon, PA 16146 where a home going service will follow at 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements handled by Briceland Funeral Service.

