FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Stefon Gregory Austin, “Snubbs” “Stuffy”, of Farrell, Pennsylvania, transitioned from this life from natural causes on Sunday evening, July 9, 2023, following a sudden illness. He was 62.

Stefon, whose sunrise was April 18, 1961, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, born a son to Dannie Walter Austin, Sr. and Edith Mae (Cook) Austin.

He graduated from Farrell High School in 1979 and furthered his education at the New Castle School of Trades.

His vocation as a truck driver provided him with a rewarding career with Westside Transport, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, spanning almost 20 years.

In his spare time, Snubbs enjoyed fishing, playing cards and keeping everyone in stitches with his jokes. He will truly be missed.

Survivors include: his son, Stephen G. Austin; grandchildren, Xy-ary, Xavion and Noah Austin; siblings, Michael E. Cook, Sr. (Esther), Dannie Walter Austin, Jr., June Austin-Wells (Terrance Sr.), Robert “Bobby” Cook, Harry Austin and Theresa Austin; nieces, Deborah Austin-Henry, Danielle Wells, Daphne Wells and Waynetta Austin; nephews, William “Billy” Martin Austin, Jr., Michael E. Cook, Jr., Terrance Wells, Jr., Tyrell Wells, William “Billy” Martin Austin III, Kyle Austin and Kevin Austin; as well as a host of great-nieces and nephews.

His parents and a brother, William Martin Austin, Sr., preceded him in death.

A Home Going service will be held in his honor on Monday, July 17, 2023, beginning at 11:00 a.m., at the Cedar Avenue Church of God, 1045 Cedar Avenue, Sharon, PA 16146, where family and friends may pay their respects one hour prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

