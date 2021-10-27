Shirley “Sue” Ann DeMarco, Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Ann “Sue” DeMarco of Brookfield, Ohio passed from this life on Friday, October 22, 2021, while a patient at O’Brien’s Memorial Nursing Home, Masury, Ohio, following a long struggle with chronic pain. She was 64.

Sue was born March 23, 1957, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter to William J. and Ruth E. (Diefenderfer) DeMarco.

Her education consisted of graduating from Brookfield High School in 1975, receiving an associate’s degree in electronic technology from ETI Technical College, Niles, Ohio and culminating with obtaining a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminology at Youngstown State University.

She had worked at a variety of places early on and eventually became an electronic researcher for Fermilab, a particle physics and accelerator laboratory, located in Aurora, Illinois, however, due to her deteriorating health, Sue was no longer able to perform her duties.

In her spare time, she enjoyed being creative with colored pencils, the companionship of her dog, Emma and traveling with her mom. In addition, Sue was an avid Chicago Bears fan.

Survivors include her brother, Tom (Rose) DeMarco of Brookfield; her nephews, Dr. William (Susana) DeMarco, of El Paso, Texas, Anthony (Kaitlin) DeMarco of Burghill, Ohio and Michael DeMarco of Brookfield; her great-niece, Josephine DeMarco and numerous cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

In accordance with her wishes, no calling hours or services will be held.

She will be laid to rest with her family in the Brookfield Township Cemetery.

As suggested by her family, contributions can be made to the Animal Welfare League, 812 Youngstown-Kingsville Road, Vienna, OH 44473.

Arrangements handled by Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, Brookfield. (330-509-3135). Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com.

