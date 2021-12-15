BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Mae Yassall, of Brookfield, Ohio, went to her Heavenly home on Sunday, December 12, 2021, following a period of declining health. She was 93.

Shirley was born at home in Brookfield, on November 13, 1928, a daughter to Elmer D. and Leora E. (Jones) Lohr.

She was a 1946 graduate of Brookfield High School and furthered her education by becoming a Registered Nurse through the Sharon General School of Nursing.

Her love story began as a result of a blind date. She fell in love with this gentleman by the name of Anthony “Tony” D. Yassall. They exchanged vows on October 28, 1950 and continued to hold hands for the next 71 years. Together they started a family and born to this union were four children, Gail, Bonnie, Rhonda and Paul.

Shirley’s career in nursing began at Sharon General Hospital, where she diligently worked in the surgical department, as well as in the labor and delivery wing. In addition, she worked for Dr. Lartz, OBGYN, Dr. Woods and Dr. Yassall, both allergists.

She was an active member of the Brookfield United Methodist Church, where she served on many committees and was a volunteer for a variety of fundraisers.

In her spare time, she liked playing cards, most notably bridge. She also enjoyed wintering in Florida, however, spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, brought her the most joy.

Survivors include her husband, Tony; her daughters, Gail (Nick) Evanchan, Bonnie (Steve) Crisan and Rhonda (John) Zebroski; her son, Paul Yassall; her grandchildren, Kristen (Michael) Ambrose, Michael (Jeannie) Evanchan, Dr. Jason (Cara) Evanchan, Amanda (James) Hanahan, Jessica (Daniel) Flanagan, Merielle Crisan, Travis Crisan, Joelle (Jalen) Richardson, Rachelle Crisan, Ashley Yassall, Anthony Yassall and Andrew Yassall; her great-grandchildren, Abigail Ambrose, Michael Ambrose, Jack Evanchan, William Evanchan, Carter Evanchan, Garrett Evanchan, Adelyn Evanchan, Kendall Richardson, RaeLynn Richardson, Brooklyn Flanagan and Conner Hanahan, as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her sisters, Bernice Rawe and Doris Rice.

A time of gathering to honor Mrs. Yassall will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021, from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m., in the home of Briceland Funeral Service, 379 State Route 7 SE, Brookfield, OH 44403. Her celebration continues with a funeral service at 2:30 p.m., in the Brookfield United Methodist Church, 6951 Grove Street, Brookfield, OH 44403.

She will be laid to rest in Brookfield Township Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the Brookfield United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 22, Brookfield, OH 44403.

A television tribute will air Thursday, December 16 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.