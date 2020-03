BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Geraldine “Geri” L. Dillon, of Masury, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 21, 2020, in the Emergency Room of St. Joseph’s Medical Center, Warren, Ohio. She was 64.

Geri was born on July 3, 1955, in Salem, Ohio, a daughter to Clyde E. and Joyce (Tilley) Wilkes, Sr.