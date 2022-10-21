FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Ann Thompson, of Farrell, Pennsylvania, received her eternal reward on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, as she passed from this life while a patient in the Sharon Regional Hospital. She was 67.

Shirley was born October 17, 1955, in Grove City, Pennsylvania, a daughter to William F. & Louise M. (Rust) Kerr.

She married at a young age and started a family. She was always there for her children, and they were her world! She cherished being with her family, especially her grandchildren. She will forever be loved and missed.

In her spare time, Shirley enjoyed shopping, cooking and gardening. One of her favorite pastimes was going to secondhand stores. However, what she loved most was playing with her grandkids.

Survivors include: her children, Tammy and Sonny Porterfield, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, Mike and Katie Thompson, of Brookfield, Ohio, Christopher Thompson, of Farrell, and Steven Thompson, of Sharon; her 14 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; her siblings, Linda and Bill Williams, of Fort Pierce, Florida, Barb Thompson and Bill Kruszewski, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, Sandy and Chuck Peterson, of Greenville, Pennsylvania, and Betty and Mark Atkinson, of Stoney Point, North Carolina; and her many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Thomas Kolsky; grandson, Justin Nehlen; great-granddaughter, Lydia Grace; brother, Bill Kerr; and step-son, Jacob Kolsky.

A Memorial Gathering will be held in Shirley’s honor on Monday, October 24, 2022, from 12:00 – 3:00 p.m., in the home of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, located at 379 State Route 7, SE, Brookfield, Ohio 44403.

As suggested by her family, memorial contributions can be made to the Joanie Abdu Breast Cancer, 1044 Belmont Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio 44501.

