Shirley A. Fisher, Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley A. Fisher, 86, formerly of Brookfield, Ohio, died at 1:50 a.m. Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at Windsor House of Champion.

She was born at home in Brookfield on November 29, 1934, daughter of Albert and Thelma (Roth) Smith.

Shirley married Dale Fisher, on April 16, 1962 and they spent their lives together by gardening, traveling, and making countless unforgettable memories with their children and grandchildren. They were happily married for 43 years before her husband was taken to Heaven in February 2006.

She graduated from Brookfield High School in 1952 and retired from General Motors after working there for many years.

In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing, crafts, bingo, and playing the lottery. She loved preparing holiday meals and most of all loved spending time with family, friends and her many cats and dogs throughout the years. Shirley was known for spoiling her grandkids by showering them with love and never being able to say no.

Besides her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband; her daughter, Cheryl; an infant son; and her great-grandsons, Gauge and Owen Fisher.

She is survived by sons, Dale (Jackie) Fisher, and Dean (Joy) Fisher, both of Brookfield; grandchildren, Jennifer (Joe) White, Christopher (Amanda) Myers, Amanda (Michael) O’Neill, Justin (Kelsey) Fisher, Crystal Myers (fiancé Dashaun Liranzo), Rebecca Myers, and Jerad (Kaitlyn) Fisher; along with several great grandchildren, all of whom she loved very much.

There will be no calling hours or services per Shirley’s request.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at: www.bricelandfuneralservice.com

Coordination of this tribute for Mrs. Fisher was provided by Daniel Briceland, Owner & Director of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, 379 State Route 7, SE, Brookfield, Ohio 44403. (330-509-3135)

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Shirley A. (Smith) Fisher, please visit our floral store.