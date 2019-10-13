Sherri Marie McKethan, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Sherri Marie McKethan, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, was called home on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 while surrounded by her family as a patient in the Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh. She was 54.

Miss Sherri was born September 30, 1965, in Sharon, a daughter to Walter A. & Mayme D. (Ferguson) McKethan.

She leaves three sons, Roy Lee McKethan, Arlington, Virginia, Reginald A. McKethan and Ron A. Jackson, both of Farrell, Pennsylvania; 12 grandchildren; father and step-mother, Walter and Ollie Mae, Farrell; siblings, Stephen L. McKethan (Pamela), Fort Washington, Maryland, Rosalind Holloway, Farrell, Linda R. McKethan, Alexandria, Virginia and Pamela McKethan, Atlanta, Georgia and her extended family too.

Her mother and niece, Linisha Marie McKethan, preceded her in death.

She was a caregiver most of her adult life and in her spare time, Sherri loved cheering on her Dallas Cowboys. In addition, she enjoyed a good card game and playing board games too. Most of all, she adored taking care of her grandkids.

A home going service to celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in the Valley Baptist Church, 500 Sharon-New Castle Road, Farrell, where family and friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. She will be laid to rest in Oakwood Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to her family c/o the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com.