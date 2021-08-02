Shayne Cecil “Dude” Benner, Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shayne Cecil “Dude” Benner, 33, of Masury, Ohio, passed away July 26, 2021, at Sharon Regional Hospital.

He was born on February 2, 1988, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to David K. and Mandy L. (Crum) Benner-Angle.

He was employed at Warren Fabrication, Masury Plant, as a machinist and was recently promoted to supervisor.

A 2007 graduate from Hubbard High School and he attended TCTC, where he studied culinary arts. During his studies, he was recognized for his supreme culinary skills. In addition, he was referred to as “a good cook and a gentleman”. The president of Eli’s Cheesecake, Chicago, had taken notice of his amazing cheesecake. Shayne continued to follow his love of cooking by attending the Culinary Institute of America, New York.

In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing and hunting. However, what he most treasured was spending time with his daughter, Delaney Gwen. They absolutely adored each other.

He will be missed by: his daughter, Delaney Gwen Benner; his father and step-mother, David K. (Tamara) Benner, of Hubbard, Ohio; his mother, Mandy L. (Rick) Angle, of Hubbard; his siblings, David Allen (Katie) Benner, of Warren, Ohio, Brandy Benner (Amir Hakeem), of Youngstown, Ray L. (Ariana) Brock, Jr., of Girard, Ohio and Amber L. Benner, of Hubbard; his maternal grandmother, Gwen Crum, of Austintown, Ohio; his step-grandparents, Scott and Pamela Thiry, of Enon Valley, Pennsylvania; his nieces and nephews, Cavin, Gage, Shayne, Penny, and Cecilia; Delaney’s mom, Tiffany Fellows; Delaney’s grandparents, Michelle and Keith Knox; Delaney’s sister, Sydney Fellows; and his extended family who all have fond memories of Shayne.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Henrietta and Cecil Emelo; and maternal grandfather, Allen “Bud” Crum.

His final act of kindness was being an organ donor.

A time of gathering to honor Shayne will be held on Monday, August 2, 2021, from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m., at Blackstone Funeral Home, 672 Churchill Rd., Girard, Ohio 44420.

A funeral service will immediately follow at 5:00 p.m.

He will be laid to rest in Franklin Square Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the family c/o Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, P.O. Box 551, Brookfield, Ohio 44403.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 3 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.