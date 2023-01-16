BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sharon Lee Brant, of Brookfield, Ohio, peacefully passed from this life on Saturday, January 14, 2023, while a patient in Cleveland Clinic and surrounded by the love of her family following a gallant battle against Leukemia. She was 59.

Sharon was born July 12, 1963, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter to Louis P. and Carol A. (Martinko) Berena.

A 1981 graduate from Brookfield High School, she married her high school sweetheart, Kevin P. Brant, on September 18, 1982.

Sharon worked for First National Bank and for a brief time at Nugent’s Convalescent Home, both in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

She was a member of St. John’s Episcopal Church, Sharon, Pennsylvania.

In her spare time, she enjoyed the companionship of her dogs, Chewy and Coco. She spent any free time she had with her kids and grandkids. She adored them all. Sharon was a beautiful soul who loved her family immensely. She had a kind spirit as well as a gentle grace about her. Her faith was unwavering during her illness and she remained committed to the fight. She saw the good in people, even when they couldn’t see it for themselves. She was a joy to be around and will be deeply missed.

Her survivors include her husband, Kevin; her children, Ryan (Leah) Brant of Brookfield, Ohio, Jason (Crystal) Brant of New Castle, Pennsylvania and Holly (John) McGowan of Boardman, Ohio; her grandchildren, Tyler, Kinley, Louis, Wyatt, Waylynn, Brielle and Jackson; her mother, Carol of Hubbard; her sister, Laura Berena of Howland, Ohio nd her extended family.

She was preceded in death by her father.

A time of gathering to honor Sharon’s life will be held on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., in the home of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, located at 379 State Route 7 SE, Brookfield, OH 44403.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 3 International Drive, Suite 200, Rye Brook, NY 10673 (or) the Animal Welfare League, 812 Youngstown-Kingsville Road, Vienna, OH 44473

Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Sharon Lee (Berena) Brant, please visit our floral store.