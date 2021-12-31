FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Sharlene “Red” Parker, of Cleveland, Ohio, formerly of Farrell, Pennsylvania, went home during the afternoon hours on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, while a patient of Cleveland Clinic Fairview Hospital, following a brief illness. She was 65.

Sharlene was born September 12, 1956, in Farrell, a daughter to Mabel (Locke) Jackson.

She is survived by her children, Alfonso Jackson, Charlotte Jackson and Ceneta Wilson (Jermaine), all of Cleveland and Charene Jackson, of Sharon, Pennsylvania; her 19 grandchildren and her three great-grandchildren.

“Red” was preceded in death by her mother; husband, Billy Parker, who died in 1996; granddaughter, Angela Jackson and siblings, Sandra Jackson and Verna Jackson.

A time of gathering in Sharlene’s honor will be held from 11:00 – 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 6, 2022, in the home of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, 379 State Route 7 SE, Brookfield, OH 44403.

A funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions can be made to the family c/o the funeral home.

Coordination of this tribute for Sharlene was presented by Daniel Briceland, Owner & Director (330-509-3135). Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com.

