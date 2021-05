BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shamarae “Ray Ray” L. Nearhoof-Byerly passed away on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

She was born on November 4, 1979.

A Gathering of Family and Friends will be on Friday, May 7, 2021 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Briceland Funeral Service, 379 State Route 7 SE, Brookfield, OH 44403.

