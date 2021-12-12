BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra L. Wagoner, of Brookfield, Ohio, entered eternal rest on Thursday, December 9, 2021, while at home under Hospice Care and surrounded by her family. She was 80.

Sandra was born in Youngstown, Ohio, on June 11, 1941, a daughter to John and Mary Betty (Perrett) Peck.

She worked as a skilled laborer most of her life.

In her spare time, she enjoyed supporting charities of all types and purposes and was an avid cat lover. In addition, she loved playing golf with her grandchildren.

Survivors include her sons, Russell G. Wagoner (Stephanie L. Baker), of Brookfield and John S. Wagoner, of Akron, Ohio; her grandchildren, Samantha J. Wagoner, Russell J. Wagoner and Christopher R. Wagoner (Samantha Doerr); her great-grandchildren, Tommy Oncay, Riley J. Wagoner, Cassidy Rose Wagoner and Gunner Blaze Wagoner; her siblings, Dale and Gary Peck, Janice Spike, Lydia Peck and her longtime companion, Edward Kirby.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, John R. Peck.

In accordance to her wishes, no calling hours or services will be held.

Memorial contributions can be made to the food pantry at the Brookfield United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 22, Brookfield, OH 44403.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com.

Coordination of this tribute for Ms. Wagoner was presented by Daniel Briceland, Owner and Director of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, 379 State Route 7, SE, Brookfield, OH 44403.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Sandra L. (Peck) Wagoner, please visit our floral store.