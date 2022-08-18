BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sally Ann Reigelman, formerly of Brookfield, Ohio, received the ultimate healing on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, as she passed away, while a patient in the Briarfield Place, Boardman, Ohio, following a period of declining health. She was 88.

Sally was born on June 16, 1934, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter to Fred & Helen (Hacker) McCullough.

A 1952 graduate from Brookfield High School, she fell in love with a gentleman and soldier by the name of Herman E. Reigelman. They exchanged vows on December 30, 1954. Together they started a family and born to this union were four children, Timothy, Robert, Thomas, and Sue.

She may be remembered as a bank teller with Cortland Bank, a career which she dedicated over 35 years to before retiring.

Sally was a member of the Brookfield United Methodist Church, having served as a former trustee, treasurer, choir member and Sunday school teacher. In addition, she was a 60+ year member of the Hartford Order of Eastern Star #518, where she was a Past Matron & Past Secretary.

In her spare time, she enjoyed knitting, working puzzles and reading a good book. However, spending time with her grandchildren is what she loved the most.

Survivors include, her husband of 67 years, Herman; sons, Timothy A. (Denise) Reigelman, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Robert J. (Michele) Reigelman, of Fort Wayne, Indiana and Thomas E. (Linda) Reigelman, of Hubbard, Ohio; daughter, Sue (Michael) Hart, of Boardman; grandchildren, Rochelle Voorhees, Brooke (Sam) Smith, Sarah Hart, Shelby (Ian) Friend, Garrett Reigelman, Zachary Reigelman, Andrew Reigelman and Blair Reigelman; four great-grandchildren and sister, Jeanne Hauck, of Pennsburg, Pennsylvania.

Preceding her in death are her parents; grandchild, Colin Hart; brother, Robert McCullough and sister, Donna Dahringer.

A time of gathering in Sally’s honor will be held 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. Sunday, August 21, 2022, in the home of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, located at 379 State Route 7, SE, Brookfield, Ohio 44403, where O.E.S. services will conclude our evening.

Her celebration continues on Monday, August 22, 2022, with a funeral service being offered at 11:00 a.m. in the Brookfield United Methodist Church, 6951 Grove Street, Brookfield, Ohio 44403.

She will be laid to rest in the Brookfield Township Cemetery.

As suggested by her family, memorial contributions can be made to the church, P.O. Box 22, Brookfield, Ohio 44403.

Sally’s family extends the upmost appreciation to the staff of Briarfield Place, The Inn at Glenellen, and most notably, her special caregiver Martha, for all the love and compassion given to them during this difficult time.

