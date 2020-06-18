Ruth Marie Samuels, Kinsman, Ohio

KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth Marie Samuels, of Kinsman, Ohio, passed from this life at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Boardman Campus, on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, following a period of declining health. She was 80.

Ruth was born on June 12, 1940, in Andover, Ohio, a daughter to Carl and Hazel (Johnson) Fenton.

She graduated from Vernon High School in 1958 and furthered her education by receiving a bachelor of science degree from Kent State University in 1962.

She fell in love with a handsome neighborhood boy who happened to ride the same school bus as she did when they were in school. The former Ruth M. Fenton took the hand of Harry L. Samuels in marriage on October 23, 1965 and together they raised three children.

Ruth worked as a librarian for the Youngstown Public Library and retired in 2005.

Survivors include her children, Joyce A. Garcia and her husband, Mateo, of Toledo, Ohio, Diana M. Wright of Sorrento, Florida and Harry L. Samuels, Jr. and his wife, Jennifer, of Farmdale, Ohio; her granddaughters, Juanita Jeanette Zimmer, Raegan Samuels, Gwendolyn Samuels and Adalynn Samuels and her nieces, Mabel Pelton and Carol Scoats.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harry, Sr., who died December 19, 2011 and sister, Juanita Fenton.

In accordance to Ruth’s request, no calling hours or services will be scheduled.

Ruth enjoyed birding so her family suggests that memorial contributions can be made to the Friends of the Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge, 14000 West State Route 2, Oak Harbor, OH 43449.

