Roy “Big Dad” C. Campbell, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – It is with a heavy heart that I inform you, Roy Campbell, a.k.a. “Big Dad,” of 267 Elm Avenue, Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away on the morning of Tuesday, October 12, 2021, while at home with loved ones by his side, following a hard-fought battle with cancer. He was 59 years old.

Mr. Campbell was born on November 11, 1961, in Farrell, Pennsylvania, a son to Margaret and Harlee Campbell, Sr.

Earlier in his life, Mr. Campbell owned and operated a quite popular car detailing business. This is where he would gain notoriety and forge many of his long-lasting friendships. Later in his life, he would find himself as the sole proprietor of a car restoration business. Simply put, he loved being around cars.

Mr. Campbell, a wildly charismatic and entertaining individual, enjoyed hosting gatherings, laughing with family and friends, was highly fashionable, loved shopping, had a great reverence for music and above all…deeply cared for his family.

Survivors include his children, Amonta Campbell, Shawn Howell and Katara Ganzy; his grandchildren, KyZere, KyAshia, KyReece, Kyjaun, KyAundre and KyAura; his siblings, Donna Campbell, Mabel Campbell and Steve Williams; his companion, Margo Truman; his nieces, Shalamar Cleveland, ShaQueinta Williams, Marina Silva, Giavauna Vogan, Shauntel Williams, Simone Crawford, Courtney Hampton, Katara Rice, Camille Campbell and his nephews, Antwon Baker, Ricco Campbell, Preston Williams and Josiah Williams.

He was preceded in death by his parents; by his daughter, Teyonnia Campbell and his brother, Harlee Campbell, Jr.

A home-going service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 22, 2021, at Community Baptist Church, 1013 Emerson Avenue, Farrell, Pennsylvania. Pastor Reverend Donald E. Campbell, will be presiding.

