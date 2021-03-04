Rosemarie Foster, Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rosemarie “Rosie” (Sok) Foster, of Masury, Ohio, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, while a patient in Mercy Health St. Joseph Warren Hospital, following a brief illness. She was 75.

Rosemarie was born on December 19, 1945, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter to Martin J. and Sophia D. (Banko) Sok. She was raised in Brookfield along with her sister, Barb (Sok) Carbo.

A 1963 graduate from Brookfield High School, she worked as a press operator for Packard Electric, Hubbard, Ohio, before she retired after 18 years of service to the company.

She was a member of the former St. Bernadette Catholic Church, Masury, United Auto Workers and the former VFW Post #8860, Masury.

In her spare time, she enjoyed working crossword puzzles, however, she was a devoted “Me-Me” to her grandkids, who were her life!

She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all who knew her.

Rosemarie is leaving behind her son, Jackie W. (Kim) Clark III of Brookfield; her grandchildren, Jesse, Joey, Jenna (Shane), Tammra and Gavin; her great-grandchildren, Madison, Arabella, Bennett, Joey and Brinley; her sister, Barb of Brookfield; her niece, Michelle Carbo; her great-niece, Gianna; her great-nephew, Allen and her extended family and close friends.

Preceding her in death are her parents; her beloved daughter, Tammie L. Clark and her nephew, Ed.

In accordance to her wishes, no calling hours or services will be held.

Arrangements handled by Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, Brookfield, Ohio. (330-509-3135). Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com.

As suggested by her family, memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society of your area.

