Rose Marie (Simeon) Durkos, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rose Marie (Simeon) Durkos, 83, of Hubbard, Ohio passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, after an incredible fight and recovery from a six-week hospital stay. She had three very joyful weeks at home enjoying life and her family before her sudden and unexpected death at home.

She was born to parents Luke and Florence Simeon, on February 21, 1937 at home in Brookfield, Ohio.

Rose graduated from Brookfield High School where she was a majorette and thespian. However, her biggest pride was the mom, grandmother, and great-grandmother that she was. There was none better!

She was married to Joseph F. Durkos in 1969. In addition to her husband, Rose is survived by four children, Frank Durkos (Kim), of Hubbard, Yvonne Gahagan (Jim), of Vienna, Ohio, Joe Durkos of Youngstown, Ohio and John “Skip” Durkos (Bernadette), of Stow, Ohio and Ernie, the child she raised; eight grandchildren, Christopher, John, Yvonne, Gina, Deanna, Tyler, Dylan, Brayden; four great-grandchildren, Gauge, Brayden, Brodie and Elliot; son-in-law, Tim Force, of Hubbard; brother-in-law, Joe Wallace of West Sunbury, Pennsylvania.

Rose was the oldest of seven. She also leaves behind sisters, Florence McCurdy (Chuck) of Brookfield, Nancy Nelson of Lake Wylie, South Carolina, Evelyn Lemos (Lou) of Louisville, Kentucky, Mary Al-Hanif (Paul) of Girard, Ohio and Luke Simeon (Kim) of Brookfield.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Cindi Force and sister, Shirley Wallace.

Rose was a “Mom” to so many far beyond her own children. Rose was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind so very many beautiful memories to all those she loved and those that loved her. Her outgoing joy and laughter was contagious. Her children are especially proud she was able to overcome her fear of flying, although it was not until she was 79. She could not resist the draw of Las Vegas…twice.

Services will be private for immediate family.

Briceland Funeral Services will be handling the arrangements.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Rose Marie (Simeon) Durkos, please visit our floral store.