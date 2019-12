VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Rose C. Consider died on Sunday, December 1, 2019.

She was born on January 7, 1934.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 291 Scoville Drive

Vienna, OH 44473

A Requiem Mass will follow at 11:30 a.m.

Arrangements are being handled by Briceland Funeral Services.