Rory Nicole Bond Beck, Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Sunday, August 11, 2019, God called his little angel, Rory Nicole Bond Beck, home following an apparent seizure. She was only 2 years old.

Rory was born on April 19, 2017, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter to Daniel H. and Ashley M. (Lampman) Beck.

Her extended family includes her brother, Brantley William Beck of Warren; half-sister, Adrienne Marie Beck of Cranesville, Pennsylvania; stepfather, Justin Daniel McTheny, Sr.; stepbrother, Justin Daniel McTheny, Jr.; stepsisters, Lisella Marie McTheny and Isabella Nichole McTheny, all of Warren; grandparents, Cheryl Robbins, Larry and Kelly Lampman and Cheryl Beck; great-grandparents, Lois J. Robbins; special grandparents, Susan and James Desmond; many aunts, uncles and cousins; special aunt, Rachel L. Allaby (John, Sr.) and son, “JJ” and uncle, Roy Beck.

She was preceded in death by her grandfather, John E. Beck and great-grandfather, Kenneth M. Robbins.

A time of gathering will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., in the home of Briceland Funeral Service, located at 379 State Route 7 SE, Brookfield, Ohio. A funeral service will immediately follow at 6:00 p.m.

“When a little child departs, we who are left behind must realize, God loves children, and little Angels are hard to find.”

As suggested by her family, memorial contributions can be made to the Epilepsy Foundation, 8301 Professional Place W #230, Landover, MD 20785.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at: www.bricelandfuneralservice.com.

