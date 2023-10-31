WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Louis Vrankovich of Warren, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, October 28, 2023, while a patient in Trumbull Regional Medical Center, Warren. He was 79.

Ronald was born August 5, 1944, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son to Alouoshious “Louis” and Dorothy (Crago) Vrankovich.

He worked several different jobs while at the General Motors Lordstown plant. He dedicated 38 years of service to the company before retiring in 2008.

He was a proud member of the United Auto Workers Local #1112 (IUE/CWA) and the National Rifle Association.

In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, building RC model airplanes, as well as collecting stamps, coins and Hot Wheels. He had a remarkable sense of humor and appreciated the simple pleasures of life.

His survivors include ten children; 30 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren and four siblings.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Lola Marie (Guthrie) Vrankovich, whom he married May 28, 1983; she died June 8, 2021.

In accordance with his wishes, no calling hours or services will be held.

Arrangements handle by Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, Brookfield, Ohio. (330-509-3135).

A television tribute will air Wednesday, November 1 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.