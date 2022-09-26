HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald D. Collins, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly from natural causes on Sunday, September 25, 2022, while at home following an extended illness. He was 68.

Ronald was born on July 21, 1954, in Mercer, Pennsylvania, a son to Paul E. and Dorothy (Morrison) Collins.

He graduated from Hickory High School in 1971 and worked as an equipment operator on the docks of Sawhill Tubular and Wheatland Tube Companies.

He was a member of Teamsters Local #261, New Castle, Pennsylvania.

In his spare time, he enjoyed going to car shows with his grandson, who was his best bud, as well as spending time at camp with his daughter and grandkids. In addition, he was an avid fisherman before his health changed. He will be greatly missed by those that loved him.

His survivors include: daughter, Ashley Nichole Clark, of Masury, Ohio; grandchildren, Noah, Alexia, Randy II, and Brodie; brother, John Collins (Vicki), of Summerfield, Florida; nieces, nephews, plus his extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Darryl Collins.

A memorial gathering will be held in Ronald’s honor on Thursday, September 29, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., in the home of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, 379 State Route 7, SE, Brookfield, Ohio 44403.

Coordination of this tribute for Mr. Collins was presented by Daniel Briceland, Owner & Director.

