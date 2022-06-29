BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roger Allen Stowers, II, of Brookfield, Ohio, passed from this life at home on Sunday, June 12, 2022, following a short, but intense battle with cancer. He was 54 years old.

Roger was born December 24, 1967, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son to Roger Allen & Barbara Jean (Susko) Stowers.

He graduated from Brookfield High School in 1986 and furthered his education by attending both Grove City College and Youngstown State University.

Roger had worked in Quality Control and Shipping & Receiving for almost 20 years at Roll Forming Corp, Farrell, Pennsylvania. He took pride in his work and loved his work family.

He enjoyed playing poker and watching sports on TV. Roger admittedly was an avid Cleveland Browns and Cavalier fan. However, watching Drew play basketball was what he loved the most.

He is survived by his mother, Barbara; his uncle and godfather, Jerry Piehuta, of Brookfield; his favorite cousin, Shannon (Joseph) Toth and their son, Drew, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania; numerous second cousins; and James, his cat.

He was preceded in death by his father; aunt, Beverly Piehuta; and his grandparents.

Special thanks to all of the coworkers, caregivers, friends, and family who helped him and his family during this difficult time.

Friends and family may gathered to pay their respects on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 4453 Warren-Sharon Rd., Vienna, Ohio 44473. A Memorial Mass was held in Roger’s honor.

As suggested by his family, memorial contributions can be made to the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter, 2599 Broadway Rd., Hermitage, Pennsylvania 16148, or a charity of your choice.

