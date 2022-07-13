HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Rodrick W. Miller, Sr., aka “Red Dooley”, Miller, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, formerly of Farrell, passed from this life on Sunday, July 10, 2022, following a period of declining health. He was 84.

Rodrick was born October 12, 1937, in Handley, West Virginia, a son to John E. and Ruby Louise (Wilkerson) Miller.

He had worked as an inspector at GATX, Masury, Ohio, until the plant closed, dedicating over 20 years to the company.

He was a member of the Fisherman’s Club, Farrell. He also enjoyed hunting in his spare time.

Survivors include his children, Joyce Ann Cannon of Sharon, Kathy Renae Miller of Farrell, Lawrence Edward Miller of Sharon, Rodrick W. Miller, Jr. of Raleigh, North Carolina and Rolaunda C. (Lloyd M.) Johnson of New Castle, Pennsylvania; his stepdaughter, Billie of Canfield, Ohio; his 11 grandchildren; his eight great-grandchildren; his siblings, (twin) Alphonso Miller of Sharon, Frank Miller of Farrell, Mary Terry of Durham, North Carolina and Judy Evans of Cleveland, Ohio; his nieces and nephews, as well as his very close uncle, who was more like a brother, Lawrence W. “Uncle Bubby” Wilkerson.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Bille Adams, Betty Woodson, Alice McKinney, Johnetta Miller and (twin) Alonzo Miller.

A home going service will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at the Redeemed Sanctuary Church, 120 Elm Avenue, Sharon, PA 16146, with Pastor Tiffany Holden, officiating and Rev. Donald Campbell as eulogist. Family and friends may pay their respects prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for his family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com. Arrangements handled by Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, Brookfield, Ohio. (330-509-3135).

A television tribute will air Thursday, July 14 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.